Who is Behind the Terrorist Attack in Ankara? - Khaleddin Ibrahimli

On Wednesday, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) building in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara was attacked.

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on his X account that "a terrorist attack was carried out on the TUSAŞ facilities in Ankara Kahramankazan."

It was reported that five people died in the attack, and 22 were injured, with 19 of the wounded still receiving treatment.

The minister said that the two attackers, a man and a woman, who had assaulted Yerlikaya, were killed.

According to Anadolu Agency, those killed in the attack included TUSAŞ quality control officer Cengiz Coşkun, another employee of the institution Hasan Hüseyin Canbaz, mechanical engineer Zahide Güçlü, security guard Atakan Şahin Erdoğan, and taxi driver Murat Arslan.

In the evening, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya held the PKK responsible for the attack.

In Turkey’s capital Ankara, 12 people were detained on suspicion of collaborating with the terrorist organization FETÖ/PYD. According to Turkish media, a criminal case has been opened against them, and the search for another suspect is ongoing.

In Turkey, a court decision prohibits the publication of information related to the incident.

The political commentator Khaleddin Ibrahimli, who resides in Turkey, commented on the incident on the program "Difficult Question." According to him, major powers are behind the attack on the TUSAŞ building, as any terrorist act involves the use of intelligence. Since neither the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) nor the PYD (Democratic Union Party) have significant intelligence resources, and since TUSAŞ is one of the ten most strategically important and therefore heavily guarded facilities in Turkey, carrying out such an attack is extremely difficult.

"Therefore, there is no doubt that a serious intelligence agency is behind this operation," Ibrahimli said.

The expert also noted that the terrorist act occurred at a time when Israel is occupying territories in countries around Iraq and approaching southern Turkey.

Turkey's security zone runs beneath Syria, and therefore, if anything happens in Syria, Turkey would be forced to respond and move southward into Syria.

Israel's plans are clear – to reach the Golan Heights and link the PKK and PYD-controlled areas of northern Iraq with northern Syria. This could further complicate the situation in southern Turkey.

That’s why Turkey has begun to act. In the Grand National Assembly, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli called on the imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to address parliament and announce the dissolution of the PKK. The PKK responded to this.

There are several imperialist forces behind the PKK and PYD. The terrorist attack on the TUSAŞ facility was these forces' response – "There will be no peace!" Their goal is to achieve the dissolution of Turkey.