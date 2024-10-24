FC "Qarabag" lost to "Ajax"

FC "Qarabag" lost to the famous "Ajax" from the Netherlands with a score of 0:3 in a home match of the main stage of the Europa League on October 24.

The match began with attacks by "Qarabag". Already in the third minute, Leandro Andrade sent the ball into the goal of the guests.

However, in a very controversial situation, the referees recorded an offside.

In the 15th minute, "Qarabag" found itself in the minority, after the referee sent off Romao for bringing down an Ajax player.

After this, the picture of the game changed. "Ajax" gradually seized the initiative and scored three goals against the hosts.

Qarabag finished the match with nine men - Elvin Jafarguliyev was sent off, receiving a second yellow card.

This is the third consecutive defeat of "Qarabag" in the main stage of the Europa League.