Blinken Calls Aliyev, Discusses Peace, Cop 29, Human Rights (UPDATED)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



Blinken "welcomed recent progress between the parties, including agreement on a border delimitation regulation," the State Department said in a readout of the call.

Blinken also emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan and highlighted the U.S. commitment to a successful COP 29 meeting in Baku later this year, according to State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller.



"The Secretary and President Aliyev discussed areas for regional and bilateral cooperation, including the importance of Azerbaijan’s adherence to international human rights obligations and commitments," Miller noted in a readout of the call.

Blinken's call to Baku came just days after he spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in which the top U.S. diplomat also reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

* * *

In turn, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported that Ilham Aliyev called the termination of territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution and other legislative acts, and the termination of the OSCE Minsk Group as a condition for peace.

According to him, "new realities and status quo based on justice and international law have emerged in the region".

Referring to the delimitation of borders, Ilham Aliyev noted the positive results achieved bilaterally and said that this process will be continued.