Blinken, Fidan discuss peace in the Caucasus, Middle East
The top US and Turkish diplomats met Thursday in the Czech capital to discuss peace in the Caucasus and Middle East regions, TURAN’s Washington correspondent, who currently travels in the press pool with Secretary Antony Blinken, reports.
The pair met at The President hotel on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, which were attended by their NATO Ambassadors, spokespersons, as well as other high-level officials.
The a 45 minutes-long meeting was mostly focused on efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that secures the release of hostages, as well as the importance of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and preventing regional instability.
“They also discussed opportunities to support peace and prosperity in the Caucasus region,” State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout.
