Blinken Wraps Up Europe Trip, Pledges To Shore Up Ukraine Support Ahead Of Transition

The top U.S. diplomat on Wednesday assured allies in Brussels that the Biden administration would bolster its support for Ukraine in the days and weeks ahead before Donald Trump's return to the White House as president in January.

Antony Blinken met with NATO leadership, EU counterparts as well as foreign ministers from Ukraine and the UK, TURAN's Washington correspondent, who is currently traveling with the Secretary of State in Europe and Latin America, reports.

Blinken also said the deployment of North Korean troops to help Russia in the Ukraine war "demands and will get a firm response". While in Brussels he also met with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli.

"Everyone is focused on making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with the ongoing Russian aggression and to put itself in the strongest possible position this year and into next year, making sure that the money, the munitions, the mobilized forces are there to deal with the aggression and to put Ukraine in a position of strength," the Secretary said, adding that outgoing President Biden will "use every day to continue to do what we have done these last four years, which is strengthen this alliance."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Blinken that the war was at a critical moment and called for "strength" rather than "appeasement" toward Russia.

"Ukraine’s defense cannot be put on hold and wait. Every day Russia is bombing our critical infrastructure – energy, ports, hospitals, and schools. We need better protection for our people already now, not later. We need to speed up all critical decisions, and we will have today our conversation focusing on these issues," Sybiha said.

Speaking about North Korean troops fighting in the combat zone, Blinken told reporters Moscow's relationship with Pyongyang was a "two-way street," and there was "deep concern about what Russia is or may be doing to strengthen North Korea's capacity" including its nuclear capacity.

Both Blinken and NATO chief made a case that North Korea's involvement into the war, as well as China and other country's contribution to Russian aggression further proves that threats in the the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are no longer "two separate theaters."

"That means that we have to stay the course, that we have to ramp up defense production on the U.S. side, here in Europe, that we have to do more in terms of spending, and that we have to do more to make sure that Ukraine can prevail," NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

After less than a day in Brussels, Blinken headed to Latin America where he will join outgoing President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 top economies.