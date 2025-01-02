Blogger Rashad Ramazanov spoke about the poor conditions of detention in colony No. 15

Blogger Rashad Ramazanov, who is serving a prison sentence, spoke about the harsh conditions of detention in correctional facility No. 15.

He himself told the Turan agency about this, calling from the colony.

According to him, instead of the required 600 people, 1,500 convicts are held in the colony.

"There is unsanitary conditions here, there are not enough toilets, we constantly breathe air saturated with the smell of urine and feces. Due to the lack of space, prisoners sleep in turns. Some sleep on the floor," Ramazanov said.

He claims that only 30 minutes are allocated for meals and a large number of people do not have time to eat.

"And the food served to prisoners is of poor quality," Ramazanov noted.

At the same time, according to him, restrictions are being introduced on the transfer of food brought to prisoners from home.

Ramazanov also complained about high prices in the prison cafe and store.

According to him, it is cold in the barracks. "They treat us like prisoners, they speak rudely, threaten us, and they do not give us medicine in the medical unit," Ramazanov noted.

He also pointed out the obstacles created for believers.

According to Ramazanov, when believers perform namaz in the prison mosque, loud music is played in the cafe next to the institution.

Ramazanov also pointed out the pressure put on his relatives so that they do not make the blogger's complaints public.

He said that the prisoners are planning to go on a hunger strike and he will be among them.

* Rashad Ramazanov was detained on May 20, 2022, and the next day he was arrested for 4 months on charges under Article 234.4.3 (illegal drug trafficking on a large scale) of the Criminal Code. He denied the charges, and human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.

In February 2024, the court sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison.

Rashad Ramazanov was also arrested in May 2013 and sentenced to 9 years in prison, also on charges of large-scale drug trafficking. He was pardoned in 2019.

Local human rights organizations said that the real reason for the arrest was criticism of the authorities' religious policy on social media, recognizing Ramazanov as a political prisoner.