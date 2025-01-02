Joe Wilson
Joe Wilson Condemns Attacks on Azerbaijan and Turkey in Iran
Co-Chair of the US Helsinki Commission, Congressman Joe Wilson, condemned the offensive attacks by representatives of the Tehran regime against Azerbaijan and Turkey.
" I condemn the defamatory statements by the terrorist regime in Iran against NATO ally Türkiye and Azerbaijan. As is clear from Syria, NATO ally Türkiye is a critical partner to counter the terrorist regime in Tehran", Wilson wrote on the social network X.
On December 29, the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Ardabil, Ayatollah Ameli, allowed himself to insult the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, distorting the facts from the history of the two countries.
In this regard, on January 1, the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran in Azerbaijan expressed a protest to official Baku.
After this, the representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Ameli's statements were "ill-considered and inappropriate" and do not reflect the official position of Tehran.
Politics
-
Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key energy partner for Europe amidst growing challenges in the natural gas market following the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. The disruption, marking the end of a decade-long transit route, is expected to heighten competition in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and drive up prices for alternative energy sources.
-
- 2 January 2025, 12:36
Blogger Rashad Ramazanov, who is serving a prison sentence, spoke about the harsh conditions of detention in correctional facility No. 15.
-
- 2 January 2025, 12:02
The FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 19-21. It will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.
-
- 2 January 2025, 11:11
The Norwegian Human Rights House Foundation has called for the release of Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center, who has been arrested in Azerbaijan.
Leave a review