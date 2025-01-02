Joe Wilson Condemns Attacks on Azerbaijan and Turkey in Iran

Co-Chair of the US Helsinki Commission, Congressman Joe Wilson, condemned the offensive attacks by representatives of the Tehran regime against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

" I condemn the defamatory statements by the terrorist regime in Iran against NATO ally Türkiye and Azerbaijan. As is clear from Syria, NATO ally Türkiye is a critical partner to counter the terrorist regime in Tehran", Wilson wrote on the social network X.

On December 29, the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Ardabil, Ayatollah Ameli, allowed himself to insult the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, distorting the facts from the history of the two countries.

In this regard, on January 1, the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran in Azerbaijan expressed a protest to official Baku.

After this, the representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Ameli's statements were "ill-considered and inappropriate" and do not reflect the official position of Tehran.