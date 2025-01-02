Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on September 19-21

The FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 19-21. It will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.

This was stated in the information on the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship calendar of the FIA.

Azerbaijan will host Formula 1 races for the 9th time this year. This will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.

The season, which will start in Australia on March 14, will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be held on December 5-7.