Norwegian Human Rights House Foundation calls for the release of Anar Mammadli
The Norwegian Human Rights House Foundation has called for the release of Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center, who has been arrested in Azerbaijan.
The post on the account of the international human rights organization on the social network X, published on the first day of 2025, recalls that Mammadli has been in custody since last April.
"His arrest is part of a new wave of repression against civil society in the country," the post continues.
The foundation reiterated its call for the release of Mammadli and all other political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
*Anar Mammadli was detained on April 29 and charged on April 30 under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling - committed by a group of persons by prior agreement).
A number of international organizations, as well as the US State Department, have called on the Azerbaijani government to immediately release Mammadli and the other detainees. On November 20, the court extended Mammadli's arrest for another 3 months.
Anar Mammadli is the head of an NGO in the field of electoral rights and the author of critical reports on the elections.
