By the decision of the European Court, Azerbaijan will pay more than 66 thousand euros for six complaints

On February 8, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced six decisions and rulings on complaints from Azerbaijan. According to the decision of the ECHR, the Azerbaijani government must pay 66,450 euros in compensation to the applicants.

The case of Fuad Ahmadli and others against Azerbaijan is related to the dispersal of protests in which the applicants participated at various times and their conviction. According to the decision, the government must pay Fuad Ahmedli 3,400 euros for moral damages and 300 euros for legal costs.

The applicants: Elchin Teymurov, Ilham Huseynov, Sayyad Guliyev, Elkhan Aliyev, Agali Yahyaev, Imran Mammadli, and Elgiz Mammadov must be paid 2,600 euros each for moral damage and 250 euros as legal costs.

The case of Nariman Ismayilov and others against Azerbaijan also concerned participation in peaceful protests. During the communication, the Government acknowledged the violations and offered to pay compensation to the applicants. According to the decision, the government must pay 2,340 euros for moral damages and 225 euros for legal costs to each of the applicants: N.Ismailov, Tariel Malikzada, Zamin Salaev, Elshan Tahmezli, and Farzali Asadov.

The case against Yalchin Abdullayev and others was also related to their participation in protest actions. The Government has submitted a statement to the ECHR acknowledging violations. According to the decision, the government will pay 2,340 euros for moral damages and 225 euros for legal costs to each of the applicants: Yalchin Abdullayev, Ilham Huseynov, Murad Sultanov, Emil Maniev and Yalchin Abdullayev.

The case of Salima Jalilova against Azerbaijan is related to the ban on the journalist from leaving the country. Journalist S. Jalilova worked for “Meydan TV” and, like other employees of this media resource, was banned from leaving the country in 2015. This ban was lifted in 2019.

The Government acknowledged the violations and offered to pay compensation. According to the court's decision, the government must pay the journalist 5,000 euros.

The court case of Khalid Bagirov and others against Azerbaijan was related to the ban on peaceful assembly. In 2019, the applicant lawyers appealed to the executive authority to hold a protest action, but they were refused.

The Azerbaijani government demanded that the application be excluded from the list of those under consideration, but the ECHR refused this and ruled that there had been a violation of article 11 of the Human Rights Convention. According to the decision, the government must pay: Khalid Bagirov, Samira Agayeva, Namizad Safarova 1,500 euros each, and Ilham Huseynov, Ali Kerimli and Vahid Maharramov 1,750 euros each.

The case of Elman Guliyev against Azerbaijan was also connected with the illegal dispersal of participants in peaceful protests.

The Government acknowledged the violations and offered to pay compensation to the applicant. According to the court's decision, the applicant should be paid 5,200 euros for moral damages and 500 euros for legal costs.