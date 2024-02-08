    • flag_AZ
A 6-year-old boy died of measles in Azerbaijan

A 6-year-old boy died of measles in Azerbaijan

A 6-year-old boy died of measles in Azerbaijan

The Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Formations (TABIB) confirmed this information in response to a request from Turan. A resident of the village of Mashkhan, a boy born in 2018, was diagnosed with measles after examination and tests in specialized departments of the Astara regional Central Hospital. He was provided with appropriate medical care, preventive infusions were carried out, and since the patient did not have severe symptoms, he was discharged home for outpatient treatment.

"On February 8, the fact of the death of a minor at a doctor's appointment was registered by a team attached to the intensive care unit of the hospital,"  the response of TABIB. The message also indicates that the patient has not been vaccinated against measles.

So far, about 10 people have died from measles in Azerbaijan, and most of them are children.

Social

