CEC Invalidates Election Results at Four Polling Stations

On September 13, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan declared the results of the parliamentary elections invalid at the 30th polling station of the 21st Nasimi-Binagadi district. This decision was made following a complaint from Gylagi Aslanli, a candidate from the Musavat party. As usual, this ruling did not affect the overall outcome in the district, where the leading candidate from the ruling party “Yeni Azerbaijan”, Malahat Ibragimgizi, is in the lead.

The CEC also annulled the results at three polling stations in the 97th Terter-Aghdere-Geranboy district based on a complaint from candidate and activist Shahriyar Medjidzade. Similarly, this decision did not alter the overall election results in this district, where Anar Mamedov, a candidate from “Yeni Azerbaijan”, remains in the lead.

The CEC also reviewed complaints from four other districts – the 17th Yasamal Third, the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, the 120th Jbrail-Gubadli, and the 8th Binagadi First. These complaints were not upheld.