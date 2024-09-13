Fazil Gasimov, on Hunger Strike for 92 Days, Requests Meeting with UN and Red Cross Representatives

PhD student Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 92 days in protest against his "unlawful detention," has requested a meeting with representatives from the UN and the International Red Cross. Today, his brother, Nazim Gasimov, visited him at the Medical Facility of the Penitentiary Service. According to Nazim, Fazil Gasimov's health is worsening daily.

“He had difficulty moving, using a cane for support. Fazil’s weight has halved, and he is experiencing severe headaches and internal pains. His vision is deteriorating. We spoke under the supervision of Penitentiary Service staff,” his brother reported. Nazim emphasized that Fazil demands the dismissal of all charges against him, asserting that he has committed no crimes. He also reiterated that if forced feeding is attempted, he will commit suicide.

Fazil Gasimov has conveyed through his brother a request for a visit from representatives of the Baku office of the UN and the International Red Cross.

*Fazil Gasimov is being held in the medical unit of Baku Pre-Trial Detention Facility No. 1. On July 26, he was transferred to the Penitentiary Service's medical section due to a severe deterioration in his health.

Gasimov was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan, where he faces charges of producing counterfeit money along with economist Gubad Ibadoglu (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code). Currently, Fazil Gasimov's case is being handled separately from Gubad Ibadoglu's case.