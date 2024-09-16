On September 16, 2024, the Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the protocol on the results of the parliamentary elections, and has submitted the matter for confirmation by the Constitutional Court

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov reported that the CEC invalidated the results at 46 polling stations. Additionally, 35 precinct election commissions in 17 constituencies have been dissolved. Despite the annulment of results at these 46 stations, the results announced on the night of September 2 remain unchanged. This means that all candidates from the affected stations who were recognized for their violations and falsifications have been confirmed as deputies. Thus, out of 125 deputies, 81 are members of 11 political parties.

According to the law, the Constitutional Court has 10 days to review and confirm the election results. For reference, the Milli Majlis includes 68 members from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), led by Ilham Aliyev. Another 44 mandates are held by so-called "independent" candidates known for their pro-government stance.

Three seats will be held by the Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov, and Tanzila Rustamkhanly); two by the Justice, Rights, and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabayli); one each by the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli); the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev); the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade); the Homeland Party (Gunay Agamali); the Great Creation Party (Fazil Mustafa); the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musaev); the National Front (Razi Nuruallaev); and the Azerbaijan Party of Democratic Enlightenment (Elshan Musaev). Voter turnout was 37.27%.