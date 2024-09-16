Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the protocol on the results of the parliamentary elections
Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the protocol on the results of the parliamentary elections
On September 16, 2024, the Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the protocol on the results of the parliamentary elections, and has submitted the matter for confirmation by the Constitutional Court
CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov reported that the CEC invalidated the results at 46 polling stations. Additionally, 35 precinct election commissions in 17 constituencies have been dissolved. Despite the annulment of results at these 46 stations, the results announced on the night of September 2 remain unchanged. This means that all candidates from the affected stations who were recognized for their violations and falsifications have been confirmed as deputies. Thus, out of 125 deputies, 81 are members of 11 political parties.
According to the law, the Constitutional Court has 10 days to review and confirm the election results. For reference, the Milli Majlis includes 68 members from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), led by Ilham Aliyev. Another 44 mandates are held by so-called "independent" candidates known for their pro-government stance.
Three seats will be held by the Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov, and Tanzila Rustamkhanly); two by the Justice, Rights, and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabayli); one each by the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli); the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev); the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade); the Homeland Party (Gunay Agamali); the Great Creation Party (Fazil Mustafa); the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musaev); the National Front (Razi Nuruallaev); and the Azerbaijan Party of Democratic Enlightenment (Elshan Musaev). Voter turnout was 37.27%.
Leave a review
-
- Economics
- 16 September 2024 14:08
-
Politics
-
- 16 September 2024, 20:27
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 September 2024, 19:23
At the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, during the trial of businessman and former member of the Milli Majlis Nazim Beydemirli, on September 16, the state prosecutor proposed to end the trial.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:43
On September 16, Georgia’s Migration Service refused to grant asylum to Afghan Sadigov, an Azerbaijani citizen and founder of the Azel TV website, Sevinc Sadigova, Sadigov’s wife confirmed this information to the Turan agency. “Afghan called me from detention and said he received a response from the Migration Service, which states that his application for political asylum has been denied,” she reported. The Georgian authorities justified their refusal by citing the "lack of political motives in his case," Sevinc Sadigova added. Attempts to obtain a comment from Sadigov’s lawyer, Dito Nozadze, were futile.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:03
The Baku Appeals Court has rejected the complaint filed by Mustafa Hajibeyli, the deputy chairman of the Musavat Party, regarding violations during the early parliamentary elections. The complaint concerned violations in the 8th Binagadi First electoral district, where Gadzhibeyli was a candidate. “The CEC did not acknowledge any violations at the polling stations in this district,” Hajibeyli said. The complaint was 11 pages long, with 21 pages of reports, 16 pages of decisions from the district and CEC, and a DVD containing video and photos documenting alleged fraud.
1 comment
Müslüm Əliyev
2024-09-16
Замена в одном и том же округе Сабира Рустамханлы на его жену - это лакмусовая бумажка того что представляют собой выборы а-ля Мазахир.