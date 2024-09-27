Civil Society Activists Appeal to Ilham Aliyev Regarding Iqbal Abilov

The public "Solidarity Committee for Justice" has addressed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, requesting assistance in the release of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov. The appeal notes that Abilov was born in 1986 in the village of Bala Kolatan in the Masally region and moved to Belarus at the age of seven. He received his higher education in international relations at Belarus State University, completing both a master’s and doctoral program there, and has taught at this institution and the Belarusian Institute of Law.

Abilov is the author of numerous books, academic articles, and essays on the history of the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Iran, and has participated in many international scientific conferences on these topics. He speaks Azerbaijani, Talysh, Russian, Belarusian, Turkish, English, German, and Persian. His latest book is a Turkish translation of Boris Vsevolodovich Miller's "Turkic Folk Songs" (1903), published in Ankara in 2023 by the Atatürk Cultural Center.

The authors of the appeal state that the State Security Service arrested Abilov on charges of inciting interethnic hatred and treason, specifically for allegedly collaborating with Armenian intelligence services.

Committee members question the logic of such accusations against a scholar living outside Azerbaijan. They argue that Abilov’s references to works by authors from other countries, including Armenian ones, cannot be considered treason or collaboration with Armenian intelligence.

They highlight that Azerbaijan's ethnic diversity and coexistence of various ethnic groups were emphasized in Aliyev’s announcement designating 2016 as the Year of Multiculturalism. The preservation of the national identity and language of the country’s peoples is part of this richness, and one of Abilov's focuses has been the study and promotion of the Talysh language to maintain ethnic diversity.

The statement also notes that Talysh people fought valiantly in both Karabakh wars to restore Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, with many becoming martyrs. Currently, numerous Talysh soldiers, officers, and generals serve in the Azerbaijani army, understanding themselves as part of Azerbaijan and aiming to contribute to the development of the state.

In conclusion, the appeal expresses hope for the resolution of Abilov’s case, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue.

It is important to note that the "Solidarity Committee for Justice" includes over ten civil society activists, human rights defenders, and media representatives.

*Iqbal Abilov was detained on July 22 when he arrived in Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under the Articles 274 (treason), 281.3 (public calls against the state directed by foreign organizations or their representatives), and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social, or religious hatred and enmity) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The allegations claim that these offenses were committed at the direction of Armenian intelligence services. Abilov denies the charges, asserting that he was engaged solely in academic activities.

A large group of scholars from various countries has also appealed to Azerbaijani leadership for assistance in Abilov’s release.