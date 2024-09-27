Pashinyan asked Erdogan to influence Aliyev
Pashinyan asked Erdogan to influence Aliyev
Türkiye is a key player in the region and should participate in establishing peace, including signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Armenian parliamentary commission on defense and security said. This opinion was expressed after reports that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reached out to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help in negotiations with Baku.
"Türkiye is a key participant in regional processes and a close ally of Azerbaijan, which we felt acutely during the 44-day war. Everyone is aware of its role, but to achieve peace, we need to use all available resources, and Türkiye 's involvement is one of them," Kocharyan emphasized.
He also recalled that he had previously asked the Catholicos of all Armenians to appeal to Erdogan through the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul, requesting assistance in the return of Armenian prisoners.
It is worth noting that on September 24, Pashinyan and Erdogan met in New York at the "Turkish House." Shortly after, a photo circulated on social media showing Pashinyan smiling while receiving a copy of Erdogan's book "A More Just World Is Possible" as a gift. This gesture sparked criticism in Armenia, seen as a sign of weakness and betrayal on Pashinyan's part.
-
-
- Politics
- 27 September 2024 15:28
Politics
-
- 28 September 2024, 14:06
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on a hunger strike for 107 days while in detention, is facing pressure to end his protest, Gasimov’s relatives said.
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:12
A year after the organized departure of the entire Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh, only 2.6% of the former Armenian residents of the region have obtained Armenian citizenship. According to the Armenian Migration Service, out of approximately 120,000 displaced individuals, only 3,226 people have received Armenian passports.
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:05
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits. The document was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests.
-
- 28 September 2024, 11:04
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Leave a review