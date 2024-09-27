Pashinyan asked Erdogan to influence Aliyev

Türkiye is a key player in the region and should participate in establishing peace, including signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Armenian parliamentary commission on defense and security said. This opinion was expressed after reports that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reached out to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help in negotiations with Baku.

"Türkiye is a key participant in regional processes and a close ally of Azerbaijan, which we felt acutely during the 44-day war. Everyone is aware of its role, but to achieve peace, we need to use all available resources, and Türkiye 's involvement is one of them," Kocharyan emphasized.

He also recalled that he had previously asked the Catholicos of all Armenians to appeal to Erdogan through the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul, requesting assistance in the return of Armenian prisoners.

It is worth noting that on September 24, Pashinyan and Erdogan met in New York at the "Turkish House." Shortly after, a photo circulated on social media showing Pashinyan smiling while receiving a copy of Erdogan's book "A More Just World Is Possible" as a gift. This gesture sparked criticism in Armenia, seen as a sign of weakness and betrayal on Pashinyan's part.