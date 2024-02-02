‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package

The United States on Thursday 'welcomed' the EU leaders' deal to provide $54 billion in aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s aggression, the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Millers told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

"And I would say, as you have heard multiple people from inside the administration say, it is important that the U.S. Congress act as soon as possible to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN how much the deal should hold a mirror up to the U.S. Congress.

"The decision by the EU today just highlights something that you have heard the Secretary say over and over again, which is it is not just the United States that is supporting Ukraine; it is a broad coalition of allies and partners in Europe and around the world who are doing so. And in fact, when you look at the financial contribution that has been made to support Ukraine, the European nations have contributed more," Miller said.

He went on to elaborate, "The United States has contributed somewhere around $75 billion in assistance. The European nations collectively have contributed around $110 billion. So this is very much a collective effort, and we believe it is in the national security interests of the United States that the Congress do its part and step up and pass the supplemental request that the President has put forward."

The EU leaders Thursday morning agreed unanimously after they persuaded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to drop his veto. “This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on social media.

Following Brussels' decision, President Joseph Biden spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to applaud the move.

Biden "commended the European Union’s steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and fulfill the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens," the White House said in a readout of the call,

Von der Leyen emphasized the critical importance of sustained U.S. support to Ukraine, which has been indispensable to Ukraine’s efforts to defend its people, cities, and soldiers in its fight for freedom, per the readout.