‘Collective Effort’: U.S. 'Welcomes' EU’s €50 Billion Ukraine Package
The United States on Thursday 'welcomed' the EU leaders' deal to provide $54 billion in aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s aggression, the State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Millers told TURAN's Washington correspondent.
"And I would say, as you have heard multiple people from inside the administration say, it is important that the U.S. Congress act as soon as possible to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," Miller told a daily briefing when asked by TURAN how much the deal should hold a mirror up to the U.S. Congress.
"The decision by the EU today just highlights something that you have heard the Secretary say over and over again, which is it is not just the United States that is supporting Ukraine; it is a broad coalition of allies and partners in Europe and around the world who are doing so. And in fact, when you look at the financial contribution that has been made to support Ukraine, the European nations have contributed more," Miller said.
He went on to elaborate, "The United States has contributed somewhere around $75 billion in assistance. The European nations collectively have contributed around $110 billion. So this is very much a collective effort, and we believe it is in the national security interests of the United States that the Congress do its part and step up and pass the supplemental request that the President has put forward."
The EU leaders Thursday morning agreed unanimously after they persuaded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to drop his veto. “This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on social media.
Following Brussels' decision, President Joseph Biden spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to applaud the move.
Biden "commended the European Union’s steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and fulfill the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens," the White House said in a readout of the call,
Von der Leyen emphasized the critical importance of sustained U.S. support to Ukraine, which has been indispensable to Ukraine’s efforts to defend its people, cities, and soldiers in its fight for freedom, per the readout.
Politics
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
- 2 February 2024, 16:07
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
- 2 February 2024, 15:37
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
