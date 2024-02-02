U.S. Silent About Azerbaijan's Forthcoming Snap Elections

The United States this week refrained from offering any comment on Azerbaijan's forthcoming snap presidential elections which are scheduled to take place on February 7, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"I just don’t have any comment on the internal elections inside Azerbaijan," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a Thursday briefing when asked for the second time in a week.

"I just don’t have any comment on it," Miller pushed back when pressed by TURAN if the U.S. thought the elections, and concerns around it, weren't "significant enough".

The OSCE ODIHR Election Observation Mission on Wednesday released its interim report on Azerbaijan's upcoming elections saying that each of the participating candidates, along with the current president, have "openly supported the president in the recent past."

The report highlights that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, freedom of the media, and the right to access information, however the restrictions are not sufficiently defined.