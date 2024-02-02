U.S. Silent About Azerbaijan's Forthcoming Snap Elections
The United States this week refrained from offering any comment on Azerbaijan's forthcoming snap presidential elections which are scheduled to take place on February 7, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"I just don’t have any comment on the internal elections inside Azerbaijan," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a Thursday briefing when asked for the second time in a week.
"I just don’t have any comment on it," Miller pushed back when pressed by TURAN if the U.S. thought the elections, and concerns around it, weren't "significant enough".
The OSCE ODIHR Election Observation Mission on Wednesday released its interim report on Azerbaijan's upcoming elections saying that each of the participating candidates, along with the current president, have "openly supported the president in the recent past."
The report highlights that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, freedom of the media, and the right to access information, however the restrictions are not sufficiently defined.
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
- 2 February 2024, 16:07
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
- 2 February 2024, 15:37
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
