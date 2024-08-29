Court again failed to release paralyzed activist
Court again failed to release paralyzed activist
Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.
At the beginning of the hearing it was revealed that the defendant had not been given a copy of the indictment. At the same time, Khalilov stated that he was "not accused but slandered".
Defense lawyers Fariz Namazly, Bahruz Bayramov and Fakhraddin Mehdiyev requested that Khalilov be transferred to house arrest, citing the fact that he is a disabled person of the first group.
In addition, according to the lawyers, Khalilov does not consider himself guilty, intends to seek acquittal and therefore will not hide from the court. At the same time, it was pointed out that after his deportation from Sweden a year ago, for health reasons he has not left the house. Therefore, he has no physical possibility to hide somewhere, the lawyers said.
Khalilov said that he has been on hunger strike since 15 August to protest against his unjustified arrest.
Khalilov responded negatively to requests to suspend the hunger strike.
The activist emphasized that in addition to demanding the termination of the criminal case, his hunger strike is also due to the fact that if he resumes eating, he will have to fulfill his natural needs, and in the conditions in which he is, this is practically impossible, given that he is disabled.
However, the prosecutor opposed the petition and the court rejected the request to transfer Khalilov to house arrest.
The next court hearing is scheduled for 5 September.
* Khalilov, who was detained on 2 May, is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This article provides for imprisonment for 5 to 12 years.
His relatives claim that he is innocent and punished for critical posts against the authorities in social networks.
On 15 August, Khalilov started a hunger strike demanding his release.
-
-
- Social
- 29 August 2024 13:58
Politics
-
- 30 August 2024, 21:53
The health of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for 78 days, deteriorated in a prison hospital on August 30.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:14
On August 30, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Musavat Party and met with the party leader, Isa Gambar. According to the party’s press service, the meeting covered several topics, including the snap parliamentary elections on September 1, the issue of political prisoners, Azerbaijan-UK relations, and other matters.
-
- 30 August 2024, 14:01
Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, emphasized the enduring strength of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday. Evdokimov underscored that the bilateral ties, characterized by long-term friendship and respect between the two nations' presidents, continue to flourish despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape.
-
- 30 August 2024, 13:48
On August 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly led by head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
Leave a review