Court again failed to release paralyzed activist

Today, a preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist with a disability of the first group, was held in Baku Court for Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of judge Azer Taghiyev.

At the beginning of the hearing it was revealed that the defendant had not been given a copy of the indictment. At the same time, Khalilov stated that he was "not accused but slandered".

Defense lawyers Fariz Namazly, Bahruz Bayramov and Fakhraddin Mehdiyev requested that Khalilov be transferred to house arrest, citing the fact that he is a disabled person of the first group.

In addition, according to the lawyers, Khalilov does not consider himself guilty, intends to seek acquittal and therefore will not hide from the court. At the same time, it was pointed out that after his deportation from Sweden a year ago, for health reasons he has not left the house. Therefore, he has no physical possibility to hide somewhere, the lawyers said.

Khalilov said that he has been on hunger strike since 15 August to protest against his unjustified arrest.

Khalilov responded negatively to requests to suspend the hunger strike.

The activist emphasized that in addition to demanding the termination of the criminal case, his hunger strike is also due to the fact that if he resumes eating, he will have to fulfill his natural needs, and in the conditions in which he is, this is practically impossible, given that he is disabled.

However, the prosecutor opposed the petition and the court rejected the request to transfer Khalilov to house arrest.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 5 September.

* Khalilov, who was detained on 2 May, is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This article provides for imprisonment for 5 to 12 years.

His relatives claim that he is innocent and punished for critical posts against the authorities in social networks.

On 15 August, Khalilov started a hunger strike demanding his release.