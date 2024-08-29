Citizens of more than 30 countries serve sentences in Azerbaijani prisons

Citizens of more than 30 countries serve sentences in Azerbaijani prisons

Citizens of more than 30 countries are serving sentences in Azerbaijani correctional institutions.

Ziya Dadashev, head of the legal department of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, said at a seminar on 29 August on the protection of foreigners' rights in places of forced detention that stands explaining the rights of convicts in 4 languages - Azerbaijani, Russian, Persian and English - have been installed for them.

According to Dadashev, citizens of the USA, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Algeria, Armenia, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Congo, Liberia, Maldives, Morocco, Egypt, Moldova, Nigeria, Oman, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Guinea, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Ukraine are serving sentences in penitentiary institutions of the Republic.

At the same time, 14 foreigners are serving life imprisonment sentences.

Among them are 4 stateless persons, 4 citizens of Russia, 4 citizens of Georgia, 1 citizen each of Iran and Kazakhstan.