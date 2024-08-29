Citizens of more than 30 countries serve sentences in Azerbaijani prisons
Citizens of more than 30 countries are serving sentences in Azerbaijani correctional institutions.
Ziya Dadashev, head of the legal department of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, said at a seminar on 29 August on the protection of foreigners' rights in places of forced detention that stands explaining the rights of convicts in 4 languages - Azerbaijani, Russian, Persian and English - have been installed for them.
According to Dadashev, citizens of the USA, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Algeria, Armenia, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Congo, Liberia, Maldives, Morocco, Egypt, Moldova, Nigeria, Oman, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Guinea, Pakistan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Ukraine are serving sentences in penitentiary institutions of the Republic.
At the same time, 14 foreigners are serving life imprisonment sentences.
Among them are 4 stateless persons, 4 citizens of Russia, 4 citizens of Georgia, 1 citizen each of Iran and Kazakhstan.
Social
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
-
- 30 August 2024, 16:47
The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League took place in Monaco. This year, a new tournament system has been introduced. Instead of the traditional group stage with four teams per group, the competition will feature a single league format with 36 clubs. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Round of 16. Their opponents will be determined through paired playoff matches involving the clubs that finished in positions 9 through 24. Teams finishing in places 25 through 36 will be eliminated from the tournament. In today’s draw, FC Qarabag’s eight opponents were determined.
