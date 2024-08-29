Hot weather will continue in Azerbaijan on Friday

On Friday, August 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, a north-easterly wind will blow, which will be replaced by a south-easterly one in the afternoon. The air temperature at night will be +21 +26 °, during the day +32 +37°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Mainly no precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, in some mountainous areas, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible during the day. At night and in the morning, light fog is expected in some mountainous areas, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +20 +25°, during the day +33 +38°. +13 +18° is expected in the mountains at night, +21 +26° in the daytime.