Ilham Aliyev meets Erdogan's son
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received chairman of the World Confederation of Ethnosports Bilal Erdogan.
According to the website of the head of state, the guest conveyed greetings of his father - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Aliyev.
Thanking for the greetings, Aliyev highly appreciated the activity of the World Confederation of Ethnosport, in which Azerbaijan is "actively represented".
Azerbaijani sportsmen successfully participate in contests of this organisation, the President added.
The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkey "are linked by relations of brotherhood, friendship and strategic alliance, both states are always close to each other".
29 August 2024 12:18
Politics
- 30 August 2024, 21:53
The health of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for 78 days, deteriorated in a prison hospital on August 30.
- 30 August 2024, 17:14
On August 30, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Musavat Party and met with the party leader, Isa Gambar. According to the party’s press service, the meeting covered several topics, including the snap parliamentary elections on September 1, the issue of political prisoners, Azerbaijan-UK relations, and other matters.
- 30 August 2024, 14:01
Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, emphasized the enduring strength of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday. Evdokimov underscored that the bilateral ties, characterized by long-term friendship and respect between the two nations' presidents, continue to flourish despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape.
- 30 August 2024, 13:48
On August 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly led by head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
