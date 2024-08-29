  • contact.az Contact
Ilham Aliyev meets Erdogan's son

Ilham Aliyev meets Erdogan's son

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev meets Erdogan's son

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received chairman of the World Confederation of Ethnosports Bilal Erdogan.

According to the website of the head of state, the guest conveyed greetings of his father - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Aliyev.

Thanking for the greetings, Aliyev highly appreciated the activity of the World Confederation of Ethnosport, in which Azerbaijan is "actively represented".

Azerbaijani sportsmen successfully participate in contests of this organisation, the President added.

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkey "are linked by relations of brotherhood, friendship and strategic alliance, both states are always close to each other".

