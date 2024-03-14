    • flag_AZ
Court extends provisional arrest of journalists Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Vagifgyzy

Court extends provisional arrest of journalists Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Vagifgyzy

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Court extends provisional arrest of journalists Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Vagifgyzy

The Khatai district court of Baku today extended for another 3 months the arrest of the director and editor-in-chief of the Internet publication "Abzas Media" - Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Vagifgyzy.

According to their lawyers, these decisions will be appealed against.

Earlier, on 24 February, the court extended the arrest of "Abzas Media" journalist Nargiz Absalamova for three months.

On 7 March, the pre-trial detention of two more defendants in the case - Hafiz Babaly and Elnara Gasymova - was extended for the same period.

Note that the journalists are charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code.

The arrested journalists deny the charges and believe that they are being persecuted for journalistic investigations into corruption.

