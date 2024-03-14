It will be windy in Baku, snow will fall in mountains

On Friday, 15 March in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation is expected. Closer to night, precipitation is expected in some parts of the peninsula, there is possibility of fog, south-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5 +7° at night and +8 +13° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Weather in the regions of Azerbaijan is expected mainly without precipitation. However, precipitation is expected sometimes at night and in the evening, snow in mountainous areas, in some places snowfall will be intense.

Fog will be observed at night and in the morning, moderate eastern wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3 +8° at night, +10 +15° in the daytime, 0 -5° at night and 0 +5° in the mountains.