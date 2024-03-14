It will be windy in Baku, snow will fall in mountains

    • flag_AZ
On Friday, 15 March in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation is expected. Closer to night, precipitation is expected in some parts of the peninsula, there is possibility of fog, south-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5 +7° at night and +8 +13° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Weather in the regions of Azerbaijan is expected mainly without precipitation. However, precipitation is expected sometimes at night and in the evening, snow in mountainous areas, in some places snowfall will be intense.

Fog will be observed at night and in the morning, moderate eastern wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3 +8° at night, +10 +15° in the daytime, 0 -5° at night and 0 +5° in the mountains.

  Pakistani national is detained on suspicion of kidnapping his compatriot
    15 March 2024, 13:22

    Pakistani national is detained on suspicion of kidnapping his compatriot

    Pakistani citizen Ullah Naeem Khan Navvab has been detained within the framework of measures to combat transnational organised crime and illegal migration. The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan informs that the agency received information that he and other persons are engaged in kidnapping people on the territory of Azerbaijan.

  Azercell launches the "Create the Future with Your Own Hands" project
    15 March 2024, 12:57

    Azercell launches the "Create the Future with Your Own Hands" project

    The first training within the project took place at the Women's Penitentiary Institution Azercell and "Ümidli Gələcək" Public Union conducted training sessions at the Women's Penitentiary Institution No. 4 of the Ministry of Justice. The training, supported by the Penitentiary Service, was attended by nearly 100 women. Experts from the Azercell Academy spoke about topics such as "soft skills" including internal motivation, communication, empathy, emotional intelligence, and new job opportunities, and answered questions from the inmates.The main objective of the training was the reintegration of women into society after their release, facilitating their return to the workforce, and improving their opportunities for career development.

  Is the money found at home contraband?
    13 March 2024, 17:23

    Is the money found at home contraband?

    Recent events related to the detention and subsequent arrest of media employees in Azerbaijan have sparked heated debate, raising concerns about press freedom and the government's crackdown on dissent.

  The head of the site is imprisoned in a punishment cell
    13 March 2024, 17:21

    The head of the site is imprisoned in a punishment cell

    Osman Narimanoglu, the head of the site, who is being held in the Ganja pre-trial detention center demokratik.az,  was imprisoned in a punishment cell for three days. According to his wife Arzu Rzayeva, the reason for the punishment is outrage at the lack of medical care for Osman's cellmate, whose health  deteriorated sharply. Osman's imprisonment in a punishment cell threatens his health because he also has health problems, his wife noted.

