CPJ Condemns the Arrest of Meydan TV Journalists
CPJ Condemns the Arrest of Meydan TV Journalists
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
All six were suspected of illegal currency smuggling and were taken to the Main Police Directorate of Baku, according to the CPJ, citing Meydan TV. Some of the detained journalists had their apartments searched.
"The detention of several Meydan TV journalists, which occurred just as the UN climate conference COP29 concluded in Baku, is a sign of the Azerbaijani authorities' intention to continue their brutal crackdown on the media and a slap in the face to both the UN and the democratic governments that recently visited Baku to shake hands with Azerbaijani officials," said Gulnoza Sayeed, the CPJ's Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator.
"Azerbaijani authorities must immediately release Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, Aysel Umudova, and Ramin Deko, as well as more than a dozen other prominent journalists arrested on similar charges in recent months, and put an end to their unprecedented assault on independent media," she added.
The CPJ statement noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed that the journalists were detained "in connection with the illegal import of foreign currency into the country."
The leadership of Meydan TV denied "all allegations" and called the arrest and interrogation of the journalists "illegal," as emphasized by the CPJ.
Over the past year, Azerbaijani authorities have pressed criminal charges against at least 15 journalists in retaliation for their work, 13 of whom are currently in pretrial detention. Most of those behind bars work for the last remaining independent media outlets in Azerbaijan and face charges of currency smuggling related to alleged funding from Western donors, the CPJ reminds.
Politics
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:56
On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:29
The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.
-
- 7 December 2024, 13:01
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."
-
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
Leave a review