Tbilisi Police Disperse Protesters on Rustaveli Avenue Amid Anti-Government Demonstrations
Tbilisi Police Disperse Protesters on Rustaveli Avenue Amid Anti-Government Demonstrations
Georgian special forces dispersed anti-government demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on Friday night, which was the first such crackdown in three days of protests. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to clear protesters from the area near the Georgian Parliament. Several demonstrators were detained.
The Interior Ministry reported that fireworks used by protesters prompted the dispersal, resulting in one police officer being injured. Despite this incident, the protest had remained largely peaceful over the previous days.
Opposition groups stated that Tsotne Kobiridze, a leader of the “Girchi – More Freedom” party and the “Coalition for Change,” was among those detained. Arrests were also reported near Republic Square, where demonstrators found themselves encircled by police forces.
Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed the protests as an unsuccessful attempt to ignite a “national Maidan,” asserting that the government has the situation under control.
Politics
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:56
On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:29
The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.
-
- 7 December 2024, 13:01
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."
-
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
Leave a review