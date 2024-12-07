Ilham Aliyev Congratulates António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen
Ilham Aliyev Congratulates António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.
Aliyev expressed confidence that both sides would make joint efforts to further develop "political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and the European Union, in accordance with mutual interests," and to "strengthen constructive partnership."
Aliyev also congratulated the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the beginning of her work following her re-election to this post. "Between Azerbaijan and the European Union, there are fruitful partnership ties in the areas of trade and economy, transport and communications, security, especially in the energy sector, which is of a strategic nature and plays a key role in ensuring Europe's energy security.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on mutual respect and equality," the message stated.
Politics
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:56
On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.
-
- 7 December 2024, 14:29
The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.
-
- 7 December 2024, 13:01
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."
-
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
Leave a review