Ilham Aliyev Congratulates António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency Mr. António Costa, on the occasion of his assuming office. "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union has a broad agenda and covers energy, including green energy, transport, trade, and other areas. Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable," the message reads.

Aliyev expressed confidence that both sides would make joint efforts to further develop "political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and the European Union, in accordance with mutual interests," and to "strengthen constructive partnership."

Aliyev also congratulated the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the beginning of her work following her re-election to this post. "Between Azerbaijan and the European Union, there are fruitful partnership ties in the areas of trade and economy, transport and communications, security, especially in the energy sector, which is of a strategic nature and plays a key role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on mutual respect and equality," the message stated.