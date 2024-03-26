DAS demands to release journalists
DAS demands to release journalists
On 26 March 2024, activists from the expatriate organisation "Choose Democratic Azerbaijan" (DAS) organised a rally in Berlin, gathering in front of the German Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy. Their slogan echoed demands for an end to what they called "journalistic terror" in Azerbaijan.
The protesters condemned the repression against freedom of speech in Azerbaijan and raised a number of demands aimed at removing the dire situation in Azerbaijan. These demands were submitted to the German Foreign Ministry:
- Release all detained journalists
- Identify and investigate police and investigative officers who used torture during arrests on political grounds;
- Put an end to all forms of political persecution
-Assist in bringing the information mentioned in the appeal to the international community
- Conduct serious negotiations with the Azerbaijani authorities on the release of political prisoners
- Put pressure on the political authorities of Azerbaijan in order to establish democratic principles in the country.
According to Elibey Dadashov, a key organiser from DAS, the speeches condemned the closure of media structures "AbzasMedia", "Kanal 13", "Toplum TV", as well as the arrests of their employees and other media activists.--
Politics
-
- 27 March 2024, 11:28
Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.
-
- 27 March 2024, 11:08
An Armenian stronghold has been discovered in the forests of the Agderi region of Karabakh.
-
Nine people were detained on suspicion of preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan.
-
- 26 March 2024, 17:04
The message of the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi about the upcoming meeting of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan on the eve of Novruz has not been confirmed. Earlier, the Ambassador said in an interview with Azerbaijani media that the Presidents of the two countries will meet in the area of the Khudaferin bridge on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.
Leave a review