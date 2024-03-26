DAS demands to release journalists

On 26 March 2024, activists from the expatriate organisation "Choose Democratic Azerbaijan" (DAS) organised a rally in Berlin, gathering in front of the German Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy. Their slogan echoed demands for an end to what they called "journalistic terror" in Azerbaijan.

The protesters condemned the repression against freedom of speech in Azerbaijan and raised a number of demands aimed at removing the dire situation in Azerbaijan. These demands were submitted to the German Foreign Ministry:

- Release all detained journalists

- Identify and investigate police and investigative officers who used torture during arrests on political grounds;

- Put an end to all forms of political persecution

-Assist in bringing the information mentioned in the appeal to the international community

- Conduct serious negotiations with the Azerbaijani authorities on the release of political prisoners

- Put pressure on the political authorities of Azerbaijan in order to establish democratic principles in the country.

According to Elibey Dadashov, a key organiser from DAS, the speeches condemned the closure of media structures "AbzasMedia", "Kanal 13", "Toplum TV", as well as the arrests of their employees and other media activists.--