Weather on Wednesday
On the evening of March 26, a strong northwest wind with a speed of 15-20 meters per second will blow in Baku and Absheron.
On March 27, it will be cloudy in the capital, precipitation is expected in the evening. Wind will weaken. Air temperature at night will be +5+8.
It will be +12+17 in the afternoon. Precipitation will also occur in some areas of the country, and snow will fall in the mountains. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is western, gusty. In the lowlands it will be +3+6 at night, +12+17 in the daytime, -3-8 in the mountains at night, from -3 to +2 in the afternoon.
- Difficult question
- 26 March 2024 16:01
Social
- 27 March 2024, 12:07
Propagandists in Azerbaijan are spreading claims about the mass satisfaction of the people with their standard of living.
- 26 March 2024, 17:08
Niyameddin Ahmedov, a convicted member of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan, has been on hunger strike for 15 days in colony 12.
Over the past year, the number of pensioners in Azerbaijan has decreased by 18 thousand 200 people, and in five years - by 222 thousand 400 people. According to the State Statistics Committee, if at the beginning of 2023 their number was 1 million 114 thousand 200, then for the corresponding period of this year it fell to 1 million 96 thousand. 64 percent of them receive an old-age pension.
- 25 March 2024, 18:04
On March 22, tragedy struck the heart of Moscow: a terrorist attack rocked the Crocus City Hall concert complex, killing 137 people. The incident, allegedly committed by persons of Tajik origin, has reignited a long-standing discussion about migration policy in Russia. Against the background of this horrific event, the Russian State Duma has proposed measures to limit the influx of migrants into the country, while voices in the media are calling for a reassessment of existing policies.
