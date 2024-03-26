Weather on Wednesday

On the evening of March 26, a strong northwest wind with a speed of 15-20 meters per second will blow in Baku and Absheron.

On March 27, it will be cloudy in the capital, precipitation is expected in the evening. Wind will weaken. Air temperature at night will be +5+8.

It will be +12+17 in the afternoon. Precipitation will also occur in some areas of the country, and snow will fall in the mountains. Fog in the morning and evening. Wind is western, gusty. In the lowlands it will be +3+6 at night, +12+17 in the daytime, -3-8 in the mountains at night, from -3 to +2 in the afternoon.