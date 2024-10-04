Despite his serious condition A.Sadigov refuses to be hospitalised

The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.

She noted that Sadigov was very lethargic. "Afgan had become so weak that an officer brought him under his arm to meet him. The colour of his face had darkened," S.Sadygova said.

At the same time, Sadygov refuses the hospitalisation offered to him. "Afgan says he sees no point in hospitalisation and does not want to be injected with drugs under a drip. As this will only prolong his suffering," Sadygova said.