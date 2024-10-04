Macron Urges Pashinyan to Sign Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan as Soon as Possible

On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.

"Macron also expressed support for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at swiftly achieving a peace agreement in strict accordance with international law and in line with the interests of all peoples in the region," the statement noted.