Macron Urges Pashinyan to Sign Peace Agreement with Azerbaijan as Soon as Possible
On October 3, a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in Paris. According to a statement from the French presidency, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Armenian people's aspiration for peace and democracy.
"Macron also expressed support for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at swiftly achieving a peace agreement in strict accordance with international law and in line with the interests of all peoples in the region," the statement noted.
Politics
- 4 October 2024, 18:08
The health condition of Afgan Sadigov, head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who is on hunger strike in a pre-trial detention centre in Georgia, is deteriorating day by day. For a fortnight of hunger strike his weight has decreased from 91 kg to 76 kg, his wife Sevindzh Sadigova, who visited him in the pre-trial detention centre, told Turan.
- 4 October 2024, 17:19
Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
- 4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
