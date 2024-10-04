Peter Stano: FSB Head Bortnikov's Statement on European Observers is Complete Nonsense

Comments made by the head of the FSB of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, claiming that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia is engaged in intelligence activities against Russia and Iran, are "utter nonsense, lies, and manipulation typical of the Russian regime, which is trying to cover up its repeated failure to fulfill obligations to Armenia and promises made", Peter Stano, a representative of the European External Action Service, stated in response to Bortnikov's remarks in Astana during a meeting of security heads from CIS countries.

Bortnikov accused members of the Monitoring Mission of espionage against Russia and Iran. He also asserted that the West aims to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus and deploy NATO troops there.