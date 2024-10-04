"The bomb shelters from the Soviet era, whether good or bad, have turned into nightclubs today"

Recently, some states have been threatening the world with nuclear weapons. Russian officials, who openly invaded Ukraine in 2022, have been threatening Western countries in recent months, stating that they might resort to using nuclear weapons if they allow Ukraine to use the weapons provided by them to strike Russian territories.

All these developments inevitably bring civil defense issues back into the spotlight worldwide.

During the Soviet era, underground shelters were built in Azerbaijan. Currently, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan is responsible for the inventory of these shelters and civil defense measures. Some time ago, the MES informed the media that such shelters exist in the country, and various programs have been developed in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to raise public awareness. However, it has not been possible to get an update from the ministry regarding the current status.

Elman Mammadov, a member of the Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly), told Turan that this issue was very relevant during the Soviet era: "These shelters and civil defense headquarters were not only in Baku but also almost everywhere in Azerbaijan. Even in rural areas, attention was given to establishing shelters in the basements of various buildings and residential houses."

The deputy emphasized that the world is now in a situation where it is governed not by international law or justice, but by power: "Therefore, we must be prepared for anything. The entire West is currently putting pressure on Russia over the Ukraine issue. In order to defend itself, Russia might be compelled to resort to the nuclear weapon option. If it does, there will be a response. There is also a threat concerning the Middle East. That is why the issue of shelters is vital and relevant. We need to pay attention to this matter."

Real estate expert Ramil Osmanov told Turan that, according to current construction regulations, it is not mandatory for every new building to have an underground shelter: "Considering that new standards are being implemented today regarding construction regulations and new administrative methods are emerging. The previous mandatory standards for construction have somewhat lost their relevance. It is taken into account that Baku has a metro system, so building shelters under every building is not currently a relevant topic."

According to the expert, in the future, the government might set such rights and responsibilities for various construction companies or state institutions that supervise this area.

R. Osmanov believes that underground parking garages in newly constructed buildings can be partially used as shelters: “But not entirely, because under previous construction regulations, the garage owner acquires property rights to the garage area. It is only possible to use it with their consent. However, from a technical perspective, it is possible to use underground garages.”

Military expert Uzeyir Jafarov, speaking to Radio Azadliq, said that the situation regarding underground shelters in Azerbaijan is "worse than bad." “Although we have repeatedly raised this issue, the relevant agencies are not addressing it. The shelters that existed in the Soviet era, whether good or bad, are now nightclubs and shopping centers. If there is a real threat tomorrow, will those who did this protect themselves with the money they have earned?”

The expert believes that the Cabinet of Ministers should hold a meeting on this issue: "We need to approach this matter with great responsibility. But we do not see that happening today. The agencies are very irresponsible about this issue. Half of Azerbaijan’s population lives in Baku. If a threat arises tomorrow, will all these people be able to take shelter in the metro? Even if they do, how will issues like sanitation, food, and water be resolved? There is a great deal of irresponsibility.”