Early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7

Early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7

Early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7

Voting in the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan will begin on February 7 at 08.00 and end at 19.00. Six million 478 thousand 623 voters of the country can take part in the elections. They will be able to vote in 6,537 polling stations, including 49 in 37 countries around the world, the head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov stated at today’s press-conference.

30 years later, for the first time, elections will be held throughout the country. During the years of the Armenian occupation, about 450 thousand voters who were expelled from their lands were forced to vote in various parts of the country. However, after the 44-year war in 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

According to Panahov, over 90 thousand observers will observe the elections. Of these, 790 represent 72 international organizations. The OSCE/ODIHR participates with 266 observers. The elections will be covered by 216 accredited journalists from 109 foreign media.

They candidates for the presidency:

1 . Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” Party, chairman of this party

2. Razi Nurullayev, chairman of the National Front Party, a member of Parliament, was nominated by this party.

3. Zahid Oruj, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and

Head of the "Center for Social Research", self-nominated.

4. Gudrat Hasanguliyev, chairman of the People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan Party, was nominated by this party.

5. Fazil Mustafa, the head of the “Great Creation” party, is nominated by this party, a member of parliament.

6. Elshad Musayev, the head of the “Great Azerbaijan” Party, was nominated by this party.

7. Fuad Aliyev, former head of the Liberal Democratic Party, self-nominated.