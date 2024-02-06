  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast50 C
  • Wednesday, 7 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The attack on civil society on the eve of the elections continues
The attack on civil society on the eve of the elections continues

The attack on civil society on the eve of the elections continues

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The attack on civil society on the eve of the elections continues

On February 6, two pro-government websites, APA and Yeni Musavat, published "revealing" articles against Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy  Studies Center. The articles  say that this Center has received 150,000 manats for the "anti-PR" of the early presidential elections. An "informed" source told these media outlets that part of this money is intended to train observer groups, train them and send them to various regions. The bulk of the funds will be used to commit various violations by specially trained persons on election day, fixing it on video and distributing it to a wide audience on social networks, the articles claim.

It is also reported that the Anar Mammadli Center is not registered with the Ministry of Justice, but has funds to rent an office and pay employees. It is also said that the Center has been operating since 2001 and its reports on all elections noted that the elections did not meet international standards.    The Center's projects were funded by USAID, the National Institute for Democracy (NDI), the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the Marshall Fund and the U.S. Embassy.

These publications became the third wave of discrediting of independent and opposition media and NGOs in Azerbaijan, conducted by the authorities since November 2023, when the arrests of journalists from “AbzasMedia” and a number of other media outlets in the country began.

 

Leave a review

Politics

Azərbaycanla sərhəddə təxribat ola bilər? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line