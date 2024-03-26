Eighth defendant in charge of terrorist attack in Crocus city detained in Moscow
Alisher Kasimov, a 32-year-old Russian citizen, was arrested today in the Crocus city terrorist attack case. The owner of the teahouse and a native of Kyrgyzstan is accused of renting a flat in Krasnogorsk to Tajik Faridun Shamsidin, who was arrested for participation in the terrorist attack.
In turn, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, said that three Tajiks - a father and two sons - arrested the day before had provided the terrorists with a flat and a car.
No information about other participants of the terrorist attack and customers is reported, although earlier the investigation reported about the detention of 11 people.
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that radical Islamists were behind the terrorist attack.
