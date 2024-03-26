Azerbaijan must comply with UPR recommendations - "Human Rights House Foundation"

On 25 March, the human rights organisation "Human Rights House Foundation" issued a statement on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan following the adoption of the country's Universal Periodic Report (UPR) at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"Since the November review of Azerbaijan just a few months ago, the situation in Azerbaijan has deteriorated dramatically, including as a result of numerous politically motivated detentions and allegations against journalists and human rights defenders," the document reads.

This is of particular concern as Azerbaijan prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference in November 2024. Azerbaijan should provide concrete guarantees that international civil society visiting Baku in November, as well as local civil society, will be able to participate freely in COP29, reads a statement.

Recall that the number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan has surpassed 230 since the recent crackdown. One of the most prominent prisoners, scientist and politician Gubad Ibadoglu, is denied a vital medical care. "We call on Azerbaijan to release Dr. Gubad and all other political prisoners," states the "Human Rights House Foundation".

It should be remembered that Azerbaijan's previous UPR commitments to freedom of assembly, association and expression of opinions have not led to any improvement in the situation.

Azerbaijan should remove the need for prior authorisation for assemblies, and train law enforcement officials to observe the principle of assemblies.

"We call on Azerbaijan to follow the UPR's recommendations calling for the protection of freedom of expression, abandoning harassment of media outlets and journalists, releasing those unjustly detained, and review its legislation.

Azerbaijan should enact reforms that reflect the UPR recommendations, ensuring that all citizens can enjoy their fundamental rights and freedoms," the statement said.