Famil Khalilov denies law enforcers' testimony

The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Police officers Agamamed Nazirov and Vusal Bayramov, who spoke as witnesses, said they detained Khalilov on the street near his home in Sulu Tepe settlement.The operatives allegedly found an envelope of methamphetamine in the right pocket of Khalilov's shorts.

The accused stated that the envelope did not belong to him, the pockets of his shorts are sewn up, so the drugs could not be found there. The disabled person does not use the pockets because his hands are paralysed.

Khalilov added that he could not be out on the street alone, for he is a disabled person of the first group and does not go out alone, he is always accompanied by a close person. ‘If I go out alone, I lose my balance and fall down,’ the accused noted.

He denied allegations of being detained on the street, saying that he was taken out of the house and taken to the police. Khalilov also noted that his search was conducted without photo and video recording. He was not allowed a lawyer of his choice to visit him.

The hearing of witnesses will continue at the next session of the court, scheduled for 12 December.

Recall that Famil Halilov has been on hunger strike since 15 August in protest against his ‘illegal arrest’ on 2 May on charges of manufacturing and transporting drugs on a large scale. He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Those close to the activist claim that Famil was active on social networks and demanded respect for human rights and criticised the policy of the authorities. This is the reason for his arrest.

Famil Khalilov suffers from cerebral palsy, his hands are paralysed. He typed his posts on social networks with his toes. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner.