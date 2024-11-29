Famil Khalilov
Famil Khalilov denies law enforcers' testimony
The trial of Famil Khalilov, an activist, disabled first-group citizen, accused of drug trafficking, continued in Baku's Serious Crimes Court on Wednesday.
Police officers Agamamed Nazirov and Vusal Bayramov, who spoke as witnesses, said they detained Khalilov on the street near his home in Sulu Tepe settlement.The operatives allegedly found an envelope of methamphetamine in the right pocket of Khalilov's shorts.
The accused stated that the envelope did not belong to him, the pockets of his shorts are sewn up, so the drugs could not be found there. The disabled person does not use the pockets because his hands are paralysed.
Khalilov added that he could not be out on the street alone, for he is a disabled person of the first group and does not go out alone, he is always accompanied by a close person. ‘If I go out alone, I lose my balance and fall down,’ the accused noted.
He denied allegations of being detained on the street, saying that he was taken out of the house and taken to the police. Khalilov also noted that his search was conducted without photo and video recording. He was not allowed a lawyer of his choice to visit him.
The hearing of witnesses will continue at the next session of the court, scheduled for 12 December.
Recall that Famil Halilov has been on hunger strike since 15 August in protest against his ‘illegal arrest’ on 2 May on charges of manufacturing and transporting drugs on a large scale. He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.
Those close to the activist claim that Famil was active on social networks and demanded respect for human rights and criticised the policy of the authorities. This is the reason for his arrest.
Famil Khalilov suffers from cerebral palsy, his hands are paralysed. He typed his posts on social networks with his toes. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner.
-
-
- In World
- 29 November 2024 11:09
Politics
-
- 29 November 2024, 21:43
Three members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) have been detained over the past two days.
-
- 29 November 2024, 17:28
The losses in Azerbaijan’s defense and security sector for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to at least 50 people. Of these, 48 were non-combat losses. Two other military personnel died after being injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, remaining in a coma for an extended period, reports the Caspian Defense Studies Institute.
-
Several dozen employees of Georgia’s Ministry of Defense have declared their commitment to the course of EU and NATO membership, calling it the only path to the country's security. They issued a joint statement against the backdrop of the government’s decision to freeze negotiations on EU accession.
-
- 29 November 2024, 15:34
A travel ban has been imposed on Samira Gassimly, the wife of political scientist Azer Gassimly. She herself informed Turan about this. On November 30, she was not allowed to depart from Baku airport for an overseas business trip.
Leave a review