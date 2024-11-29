  • contact.az Contact
'Atasığorta' to serve Central Bank of Azerbaijan

The news agency Turan

'Atasığorta' company has won the open tender of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for voluntary insurance of vehicles (CASCO).This is reported on the unified internet portal of public procurement.

According to the information, the parties signed a purchase agreement worth AZN 33,741.

Under the contract, an insurance package for 43 cars has been purchased.

