Famil Khalilov released under house arrest

Disabled person of the first group, paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov has been released under house arrest. This decision was made on Tuesday by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes at the request of both the lawyer and the state prosecutor. Turan was informed of this by lawyer Fariz Namazly.

According to him, the defense petitioned to change the preventive measure due to the activist’s health condition and his permanent residence in Baku.

After his release, Khalilov himself told Turan that the court transferred him to house arrest due to his deteriorating health due to the dry hunger strike.

“I feel very bad. My lips are dry and it’s hard to speak,” Khalilov said, unable to continue the conversation.

* Famil Khalilov, a disabled person with paralyzed arms, was detained on May 2 on charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transportation, storage of drugs in large quantities for the purpose of sale). The activist was sentenced to 4 months of imprisonment. This article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years.

His relatives claim that the real reason is critical posts about the authorities on social networks.

On August 15, Khalilov began a hunger strike demanding his release. In mid-November, he suspended the hunger strike due to promises to release him. On November 28, after the court refused to change the measure of restraint, he declared a new, but dry, hunger strike.