The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran Discussed Road Construction in Nakhchivan
On December 3, within the framework of the 28th meeting of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Mashhad, a meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran.
Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araqchi discussed a wide range of issues concerning Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, transport and communications, as well as energy security and joint projects.
The importance of the prompt completion of the transport connection between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Eastern Zangezur Economic Region of Azerbaijan was confirmed, along with the implementation of the agreements reached. This was stated in a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X platform account.
