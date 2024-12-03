Visit of the Head of Turkish Military Intelligence to Azerbaijan

Today, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov, received a Turkish delegation led by the Chief of the Turkish General Staff's Intelligence Directorate, Yaşar Kadıoğlu. Hasanov highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries in military and other fields, press-service of the Defense Ministry. Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of events held within the framework of the high-level Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialogue. The Turkish delegation was briefed on the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan's military development.

For his part, Kadıoğlu noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkey is based on friendly and brotherly relations. He emphasized that joint military exercises are crucial for mutual experience exchange. The meeting also covered the prospects for further military cooperation and regional security issues. Kadıoğlu also met with the Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces General Staff, Kerim Veliyev.