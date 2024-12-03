Court Again Rejects Gubad Ibadoglu's Appeal Against Travel Ban

On December 3, the Narimanov District Court in Baku considered an appeal by economist and scholar Gubad Ibadoglu challenging the ban on his departure from Azerbaijan. The appeal was rejected, Turan news agency reported, citing Ibadoglu's lawyer, Zibeyda Sadigova. According to the lawyer, this is the third time the court has denied Ibadoglu's request to lift the travel ban.

In the previous two cases, Ibadoglu's defense argued that the ban should be lifted for medical treatment and a complex surgical operation. This time, the defense also presented an invitation from the European Parliament to visit Strasbourg from December 14-19 to participate in the ceremony for the Sakharov Prize, of which Ibadoglu is one of the three finalists.

The European Parliament sent information about this invitation to Azerbaijan's state authorities. However, the court rejected the appeal without providing any justification.

The defense believes that the restrictions on Ibadoglu's rights are unlawful. As noted by the lawyer, the investigation into Ibadoglu's case has been suspended, but he has not been provided with any official documents regarding this. Additionally, his right to freedom of movement and employment continues to be restricted. Ibadoglu has received invitations from prestigious universities worldwide for teaching positions, but he is unable to leave the country. The defense intends to appeal the court's decision.

Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023. He faces charges under Article 204.3.1 (counterfeiting money) and Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries, international organizations, and politicians, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators, and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He has been recognized as a political prisoner.

On April 22, 2024, the court granted a request by Ibadoglu's defense to place him under house arrest. However, on May 4, police officers placed him under electronic surveillance by fitting him with an ankle bracelet.

In September, it was announced that the investigation into Ibadoglu's case had been suspended, but the travel ban was not lifted.