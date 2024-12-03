  • contact.az Contact
Türkiye Appoints New Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Turkiye has appointed Birol Akgün a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports. Prior to this appointment, he led Turkiye's Enlightenment Organization. As ambassador, Akgün will replace Cahit Bağcı.

Politics

