Feminist action in the center of Baku on March 8, 2024

Feminist rally in the center of Baku

A group of feminist activists today held a protest in the center of Baku under the slogan “March 8 - demonstrating a position.”

According to the organizers of the action, the police blocked the approaches to the site of the action at the Natavan monument and did not allow some participants to go there.

At the beginning of the action, police officers snatched political posters from the activists.

The picketers condemned domestic violence against women and demanded an end to it.

They demanded the provision of social and economic freedom for women and the practical application of laws to protect their rights.

Feminists also demanded an end to discrimination against women with disabilities and condemned early marriages.

They also demanded the release from prison of young journalists Sevinj Vagifgyzy, Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasymova, who were arrested in the “Abzas Media case.”

During the action, slogans were voiced: “End gender-based violence!”

“End early marriages!”, “Do not reconcile, but investigate (violence against women)!”,

“Protect the girl, protect the future!” and etc.

There were no arrests at the rally.