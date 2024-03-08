Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli were detained as suspects (VIDEO - updated)

Alasker Mammadli was detained as a suspect, said lawyer Agyl Layyj.

“He is accused of smuggling. He has serious health problems - there are tumors in his throat, rectum and prostate that require surgery. Today he was detained when he was heading for a biopsy,” the lawyer noted.

Mammadli denies the charge of smuggling.

Ruslan Izzetli was also detained as a suspect in smuggling. He denies the accusation.

* * *

60,000 euros were "found" in Alasgar Mammadli's apartment

The search at Alasgar Mammadli's house has ended. 60,000 euros were "found". Family members say the money is not theirs, it was deposited by operatives.

Mammadli is currently detained at the Baku City Police Department.

During the search, money was also "found" in Ruslan Izzetli's house. His wife was isolated in a separate room and did not see the search process.

* * *

A search began at the apartments of Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzatli

At about 2 p.m., a search began at the apartments of Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzatli, who were detained this morning. Their relatives reported this.

Let us recall that Mammadli is one of the founders of the online resource Toplum TV, and Izzatli is a member of the “Third Republic” political Platform.

* * *

Alesker Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli detained

Alesker Mammadli, a well-known media expert and founder of "Toplum TV", was detained this morning by plainclothes officers.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. when Mammadli left the Istanbul clinic where he was examined, his niece Gulzar Mammadli said.

When Mammadli approached his car, he was seized by plainclothes men, put in another car and taken away in an unknown direction.

Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the "Platform III Republic", was also detained in front of the Khatai police department today. He was put in a black car and taken away in an unknown direction, "Toplum TV" editor-in-chief Khadija Ismail said.

Note that Izzetli was already detained on March 6, but he was released around midnight.