Georgia 'Moving Away' From Euro-Atlantic Integration Through Anti-Democratic Actions, State Dept Says
Georgia 'Moving Away' From Euro-Atlantic Integration Through Anti-Democratic Actions, State Dept Says
The United States on Wednesday once again criticized Georgia for 'moving away' from the Euro-Atlantic path through anti-democratic actions, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The move came as the Georgian government early this week adopted a new law aiming to target vulnerable and marginalized people.
"... [A]s we have been saying for months that Georgia has been moving away from its stated desire and the evident desire of its people for Euro-Atlantic integration through anti-democratic actions, through crackdown on vulnerable and marginalized people, and this law is very much in keeping with that," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
The law, called "Family Values and Protection Of minors" is another copycat piece of legislation imported from Moscow, and has triggered backlash from the EU.
A day after the government passed legislation that will impose sweeping curbs on LGBTQ+ rights in the country, a well-known Georgian transgender model has been found murdered in suburban Tbilisi.
Politics
-
- 20 September 2024, 17:53
On September 29, the Baku Court of Grave Crimes continued the trial of human rights activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev with a review of the case documents. During this time, a dispute arose between the state prosecutor and Hajiyev.
-
- 20 September 2024, 16:36
The U.S. Embassy hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century." "For those unfamiliar, the 'Contract of the Century' is the agreement signed in 1994 between SOCAR and 11 foreign energy companies, including four from the U.S., to develop the flagship oil field Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG). This deal, which required complex and lengthy negotiations, became the largest Western investment in the former Soviet Union at that time," said U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby during his speech at the ceremony. He highlighted that ACG became the foundation of Azerbaijan's energy sector and ultimately led to the remarkable prosperity that Azerbaijan enjoys today.
-
- 20 September 2024, 15:42
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' presented the Order of St. Alexius, Metropolitan of Kyiv, Moscow, and all Rus', to Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO). The award ceremony took place at the patriarch's residence in Moscow. Pashazade received this prestigious honor in recognition of his contributions to the development of interfaith dialogue and the preservation of traditional values in society, coinciding with his 75th anniversary.
-
- 20 September 2024, 15:14
The expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was addressed during a meeting between the air force commanders of the two countries -Namig Islamzade and Ziya Cemal Kadioglu. During his visit to Türkiye, Islamzade also met with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee under the President's Administration.
Leave a review