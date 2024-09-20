Georgia 'Moving Away' From Euro-Atlantic Integration Through Anti-Democratic Actions, State Dept Says

The United States on Wednesday once again criticized Georgia for 'moving away' from the Euro-Atlantic path through anti-democratic actions, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

The move came as the Georgian government early this week adopted a new law aiming to target vulnerable and marginalized people.

"... [A]s we have been saying for months that Georgia has been moving away from its stated desire and the evident desire of its people for Euro-Atlantic integration through anti-democratic actions, through crackdown on vulnerable and marginalized people, and this law is very much in keeping with that," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

The law, called "Family Values and Protection Of minors" is another copycat piece of legislation imported from Moscow, and has triggered backlash from the EU.

A day after the government passed legislation that will impose sweeping curbs on LGBTQ+ rights in the country, a well-known Georgian transgender model has been found murdered in suburban Tbilisi.