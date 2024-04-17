“Georgian Dream” adopted the law "on foreign agents" in the first reading

Against the background of ongoing large-scale protests, members of the ruling majority in the “Georgian Dream” in the parliament adopted the Russian law in the first reading on April 17.

For the first time, a similar bill was passed by the ruling party in the past in March 2023, but after protests, the bill was defeated in the second reading. After that, the government promised the people that they would not return to this law. However, exactly one year later, the same law, but under a different name, was initiated again.

The adoption of the Russian law was regarded as a threat to the country's European integration by all international partners and leaders of friendly countries. Representatives of various spheres opposed the adoption of the law – athletes, actors, directors, writers, representatives of the academic sphere, students and others.