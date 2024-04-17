“Georgian Dream” adopted the law "on foreign agents" in the first reading
“Georgian Dream” adopted the law "on foreign agents" in the first reading
Against the background of ongoing large-scale protests, members of the ruling majority in the “Georgian Dream” in the parliament adopted the Russian law in the first reading on April 17.
For the first time, a similar bill was passed by the ruling party in the past in March 2023, but after protests, the bill was defeated in the second reading. After that, the government promised the people that they would not return to this law. However, exactly one year later, the same law, but under a different name, was initiated again.
The adoption of the Russian law was regarded as a threat to the country's European integration by all international partners and leaders of friendly countries. Representatives of various spheres opposed the adoption of the law – athletes, actors, directors, writers, representatives of the academic sphere, students and others.
Politics
-
- 17 April 2024, 19:55
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:47
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
-
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
-
- 17 April 2024, 17:12
The executive power of Baku refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces to hold a rally on April 21. The city administration considered it "inappropriate" to hold a rally due to the fact that in the places proposed by the opposition, the organization of a mass rally may violate the rights of citizens to freedom of movement, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) reported.
Leave a review