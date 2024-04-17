The preliminary investigation into the case of Gubad Ibadoglu is coming to an end
The investigation into the case of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu is coming to an end, his brother Ghalib Bayramov told Turan.
According to him, on April 17, in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the investigator of the main Directorate for combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yusif Yusifov, in the presence of lawyers Zibeyda Sadygova, Shahla Humbatova and Bahruz Bayramov, announced the final indictment against Ibadoglu.
"Despite the fact that the criminal case against my brother was sarcastically perceived by the world democratic community, the investigation approved fabricated charges under Articles 167-3. (Manufacture, storage, distribution of religious extremist materials or financing of these acts) and 204.3.1 (Manufacture, purchase or sale of counterfeit money or securities) of the Criminal Code," Bayramov said. According to him, no investigative actions have been carried out in the last 6 months, just the period of pre-trial detention has been extended twice.
Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said that neither Ibadoglu himself nor the defense denied the charges.
* On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognized as a political prisoner.
