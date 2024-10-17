German MP Launches Petition to Free Azerbaijani Scientist Ahead of COP29

Michael Bloss, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany, has initiated a signature campaign demanding the release of Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu, a prominent Azerbaijani economist and vocal critic of the country’s state-controlled oil and gas sector.

The campaign emerges as Azerbaijan prepares to host the COP29 World Climate Conference this year. Bloss criticized President Ilham Aliyev for allegedly financing his administration through the sale of fossil fuels, including suspected unauthorized sales of Russian gas to Europe, which may inadvertently support Russia’s ongoing military actions.

Dr. Ibadoglu, known for his outspoken stance against corruption and autocratic governance, was arrested by Azerbaijani authorities and is currently under house arrest. Despite suffering from heart disease and requiring urgent medical treatment abroad, he remains confined within the country.

Bloss’s petition calls on President Aliyev to cease repression against freedom and human rights defenders, emphasizing that detaining Dr. Ibadoglu undermines Azerbaijan’s credibility as the host of an international climate conference. The campaign also demands the immediate release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan, the cessation of Russian gas transportation through the country, and the termination of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas production to align with global climate objectives.

“The climate crisis demands collective action and the free exchange of ideas,” Bloss stated. “Authoritarian actions that silence scientists and activists not only hinder our fight against climate change but also violate fundamental human rights.”

The petition highlights the intersection of climate protection and human rights, urging international support to defend both causes.